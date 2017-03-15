Ohio State trooper involved in multi-car accident on I-90 in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms to Fox 8 that one of their troopers was involved in a multi-car accident in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

The trooper is unhurt. The accident, at I-90 eastbound near East 22nd Street ended up with one car winding up on top of another. It has also caused a major back up on the highway.

Police report that one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles but the condition of that person is not known at this time.

Fox 8 has a crew on the scene and will have updates as they become available.