Missing: Agaila Harris

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Agaila Harris was last seen June 25 on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.

She is 18 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Agaila is 5'10" tall. Police believe she is in the Bear Creek Drive area in Bedford Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Heights Police Department at 440-786-3222.

