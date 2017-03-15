× March 15, 2017

Irish Potato Cheddar Soup

The perfect recipe for a cold winter day! David started the show by making Irish Potato Cheddar Soup.

You’ll find his recipe here.

Elite Hops

It’s the newest exercise craze in Northeast Ohio! Get jumping with Elite Hops. Classes are held in Rocky River, Strongsville and Parma.

www.elitehops.com

Adult game night

Cure your winter blues by planning a fun adult game night. Shiva Risner from Tabletop Board Game Café in Ohio City stopped by with a variety of games. At Tabletop Board Game Cafe you get unlimited access to their entire library of games for $5.

www.tabletopcleve.com

Midwest Cactus and Succulent Society

Succulents are an easy way to bring a little green indoors. Jeff Havel from Havel’s Flowers and Greenhouse stopped by with tips on growing and caring for cactus and succulents. Midwest Cactus & Succulent Society’s annual plant show is this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

www.mwcss.com

www.havelsflowers.com

All about Cheese

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn brought an assortment of cheese to the studio. They are known for the large selection of specialty cheese, smoked meats, jams, jellies and more. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland and Norton.

grandpascheesebarn.com

Metropolitan Market

It’s an upscale retail food store specializing in the highest quality meat and seafood and one of David’s favorite places to shop. Metropolitan Market is located on Pinetree Road in Pepper Pike.

www.metropolitanmarket.com