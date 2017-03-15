× Man shot and killed by Euclid police did not have weapon

EUCLID, Ohio– A suspect shot and by an Euclid police officer Monday did not have a weapon, a BCI spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Agents are still trying to determine if the suspect used his vehicle as a weapon.

Luke O. Stewart, 23, of Cleveland died Monday after Euclid police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Lake Shore Boulevard and East 215th Street.

Police radio traffic indicate officers struggled with Stewart. At one point, an officer can be heard saying the vehicle drove off and an officer was inside the car. Seconds later, an officer is heard saying, “shots fired.”

The police radio logs also indicate officers administered CPR on the suspect while waiting for EMS. Stewart died a brief time later.

The FOX 8 I-Team found a person with the same name and birth date was one of 29 people arrested in a 2013 drug trafficking sting .

According to law enforcement officials, the 29 defendants belonged to a loosely-aligned group of retail-level heroin and cocaine dealers, who operated mostly on Cleveland’s far northeast side and in the city of Euclid.

Stewart was convicted of attempted trafficking in 2014. He was placed on probation. According to court records, he violated probation in 2015 and was ordered to serve four months in jail.