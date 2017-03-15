LIVE VIDEO: Vet says look for April’s baby to move into position for the big day

HARPURSVILLE, NY – April and her friends at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY are slowly digging out from 2-3 feet of snow.

According to the park, April’s vet has said that we should all begin to watch for the baby to shift in position and for April to start carrying the calf from low to back. That means that the little gal or guy is moving into place for birth.

Tomorrow’s agenda includes a stall cleaning, which means April and Oliver will get some “shared space time.”