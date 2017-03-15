LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe doing what she does best… waiting!



HARPURSVILLE, New York — Animal Adventure Park says April– everyone’s favorite giraffe-is doing what she does best… and waiting!

The animal park said April’s condition remains the same and they are thankful for that as they’ve been dealing with the snowstorm that hit parts of the East Coast.

The park said, “April and Oliver are doing well in their heated barn, while 2-3′ of snow encapsulate the property. All other stock is sheltered in place and comfortable.”

