Live Blog: Thousands without power, roads dicey in spots as storm affects east side

The winter storm mainly affected communities on Cleveland’s east side overnight and Wednesday morning.
As of 7 a.m., more than 2,500 were without power in Portage County. Most of those outages were in Deerfield and Randolph townships.
**Click here for the FirstEnergy outage map**
A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for Summit, Ashtabula, Portage, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 4 p.m.
**Click here for more on that alert**
Roads are mainly clear in the Cleveland area this morning — but spots like Solon are seeing some dicey roads.
Check out our live blog below for details: