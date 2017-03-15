Live Blog: Thousands without power, roads dicey in spots as storm affects east side

The winter storm mainly affected communities on Cleveland’s east side overnight and Wednesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., more than 2,500 were without power in Portage County. Most of those outages were in Deerfield and Randolph townships.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for Summit, Ashtabula, Portage, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 4 p.m.

Roads are mainly clear in the Cleveland area this morning — but spots like Solon are seeing some dicey roads.

