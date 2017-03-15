‘Let me see your hands:’ Dash camera video released in Strongsville deadly chase, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – A Strongsville police officer can be heard on dash camera video ordering a suspect to show his hands seconds before shots were fired during last week’s deadly police chase and shooting.

The dash camera video was recorded by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who assisted Strongsville police on March 7.

“Let me see your hands; let me see your hands; let me see your hands,” an officer can be heard yelling.

Seconds later, the phrase “shots fired" is heard.

The shooting happened following a high-speed chase. Strongsville police tried to pull over Roy Evans Jr. for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop and led police on a pursuit into Medina.

Evans' longtime girlfriend and three children were in the van. His girlfriend told police that she had instructed Evans to stop.

“Please don’t let him die,” she can be heard telling police at the scene.

Evans' girlfriend and other family members told police he ran because he didn’t have a license, was on probation and didn’t want to go back to prison.

The chase happened around 2:30 a.m.

Evans’ family said they were going home after installing carpet.

Evans died a short time after the shooting.

BCI is investigating the shooting. The officer involved remains on a paid administrative leave.

