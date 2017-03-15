Kent State men’s basketball arrives in California for NCAA tourney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

video courtesy of Kent State University

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Kent State University men's basketball team arrived in Sacramento, California Wednesday as they get ready for round one of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The #14 seed Golden Flashes will take on #3 seed UCLA on Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m.

This is the Golden Flashes' sixth time at “the dance.” The last time they were in the tournament was 2008.

They were greeted at their hotel with blue and gold pom-poms as the Kent State fight song played in the lobby.

Of particular note in the photo gallery is the difference in weather from when the team left Ohio to when they landed in sunny California. No March snowstorms there!

Good luck!

