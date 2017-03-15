× Irish Potato Cheddar Soup

2 tbs butter

2 medium onions minced

1 medium carrot minced

1 stalk celery minced

3 cloves garlic minced

1 bay leaf

¼ tsp dry thyme

3 C. half and half

5 C. chicken stock (vegetable stock optional)

6 C. potatoes diced

2 C. cheddar cheese shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish suggestions: shredded cheese, chopped chives or parsley and crispy onions.

Place potatoes and stock in large soup pot and bring to boil. Lower heat to a low boil and cook about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

While potatoes are cooking, heat butter in large sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add onions, carrot and celery. Cover and cook several minutes until vegetables are soft.

Add garlic bay leaf and thyme and cook uncovered about a minute.

Add half and half and bring to simmer. Remove bay leaf.

Add simmering vegetable cream mixture to cooked potatoes and stock.

Blend with stick blender or carefully blend small batches in blender. If using blender, return to pot and stir in 1 ½ c. of cheese. Reheat until cheese melts. Serve with pinches of remaining cheese and garnishes of choice.

Enjoy!