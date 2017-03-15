I TEAM: Exclusive video shows what really happened in Cavs parade chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video that shows what set off the chaos last year after the Cavs championship parade.

The parade ended with gunfire, people running in terror, and an innocent teen girl shot in both legs. Just after the shooting police arrested a teen boy with a gun, but at the time, they weren’t sure they could tie him to the shooting.

Now he’s been sentenced to 3 years in a juvenile lock-up, and a big break in the case came when Cuyahoga County Prosecutors reviewed a local restaurant’s security video. Now the I TEAM has the video, too.

Just off Public Square, you see a fight break out. Then moments later a teen emerges, and you see him with his arm extended and what appears to be a gun in his hand.

That video backed up what Cleveland Police found at the scene. An officer had stopped the teen moments after the shooting after watching him run awkwardly as if trying to hide something. Another officer found a shell casing despite the crowd, and investigators matched it to the gun.

Gregory Mussman heads the Juvenile Division for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. He credited teamwork between his office and Cleveland Police by saying, "A great investigation to locate this evidence and show the offender did, in fact, have the gun in his arm in his possession and fired the shot."

This week, the teen got sentenced after pleading guilty to a series of charges. Justice for that teen girl. She got shot while simply walking with friends.

She reacted to the developments, "I mean, it's cool to me 'cause at least he admitted it. I just feel that he shouldn't have been shooting."

The girl just underwent a second surgery, finally getting a bullet removed.

She added, "Why was he shootin’ if he don't want to get caught? Or you shouldn't have shot nobody at all."

