How to get Luke Bryan Cleveland concert tickets before everybody else

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Popular singer Luke Bryan is coming to Cleveland this summer and you can get tickets before everybody else.

Live Nation has announced special pre-sale information for this Thursday, March 16, from 10am-10pm. You can head to www.indians.com/lukebryan and use password FOX8 during that time.

Luke Bryan will perform at Progressive Field on July 15, with special guests Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina.

