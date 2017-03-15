Forecast: temperatures to remain below normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Roaming Shores in Ashtabula County has the highest amount recorded on the ground with 14.5″ being reported. Thankfully, all of the lake effect has backed off tonight and we are seeing the clouds slowly clear.

While it will not be quite as cold and windy on Thursday, the projected high of 33°F is still well below the normal high in the mid 40s.

Thankfully, we will at least head back into the 30s with a quiet day on tap for Thursday. Sloppy weather will return starting on St. Patrick’s Day.