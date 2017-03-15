First-year doctors can soon work up to 24-hour-long shifts

Doctors in training are about to work much longer days — during shifts as long as 24 hours.

That’s eight hours longer than the current limit.

The Washington Post reports that the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which sets rules for graduates from medical schools, says the change will lead to fewer hand-offs from doctor to doctor. First-year doctors will also follow their patients for more extended periods.

However, there are still concerns for the safety of patients that are cared for by young, sleep-deprived doctors.

The organization says the physicans’ mental and physical health will be closely monitored by supervisors.

