Family friend on fatal beating of toddler: ‘Entire face was mutilated’

MARILLA, New York — A 17-year-old New York boy is likely to face murder or manslaughter charges in connection with the beating death of a two-year-old boy he was babysitting last Friday, The Buffalo News reported.

Ethan Bigham was on life support for several days after the beating.

He was declared brain dead but kept on life support so his organs could be donated. He was taken off life support on Monday.

A family friend told The Buffalo News the attack was gruesome.

“Ethan’s entire face was mutilated, he was beaten so badly,” the friend said. “His back is black and blue. We’re told he was not only punched but some type of blunt object was used.”

According to The Buffalo News, the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were at work when the beating took place. The teenager, who has been charged with assault, was also watching the couple’s 9-month-old son.

Two older siblings were at school at the time of the attack, the paper reported.

“My office is now looking at additional charges,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said of the sitter.

The teen is being held without bail.