Dying mother’s last words led to Ohio Amber Alert, multi-state search for missing baby

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say a mother’s final words led them to realize that her baby son was missing from the crime scene in Fulton County, Ohio, Tuesday.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued after the discovery in Delta just after 5 a.m. for 10-month-old Winston Ramey and his father, James Ramey, 27.

WTOL reports that Ramey is accused of shooting Winston’s mother, Amanda Mangas, 23, inside her father’s home. Police found her inside the home with a gunshot to the chest shortly after they received a 911 call from an unknown female.

WTOL reports that a sergeant at the scene said Mangas’ first and last words were “Where’s Winston?” That led them to believe the baby was missing.

Police also could not find Mangas’ step-mother, Debra, which led them to believe James Ramey may have taken her as well.

Police found James Ramey and his son in Indiana, around 150 miles away from the crime scene, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Debra was with the two, and police said they believed she was being held against her will.

Police were able to locate them thanks to cell phone pings and tips.

Police said they don’t know of a specific motive, but James Ramey did have a protection order against him.

He is in custody.

