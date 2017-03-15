Couple indicted in 5-year-old daughter’s murder to appear in court

CANTON, Ohio — Parents accused in the murder of their little girl are scheduled to appear in Stark County Common Pleas Court in Canton Wednesday afternoon.

Mingming Chen and Liang J Zhao will be arraigned after they were indicted last week on several charges including murder and corpse abuse.

The indictment also accuses the couple of evidence-tampering, obstructing justice and child endangering.

Their daughter, Ashley Zhao, 5, was reported missing on Jan. 9. Authorities searched for the little girl for hours; on Tuesday, Jan. 10, her body was found hidden inside her parents’ restaurant, Ang’s Asian Cuisine, in Jackson Township.

