Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day bar guide

CLEVELAND– Downtown Cleveland will be a sea of green on Friday for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The parade begins at 1:04 p.m., but if you don’t want to wait to get the fun started, plenty of bars will be open early.

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

The doors open at 9 a.m. and the first 100 people get a free T-shirt. Irish brunch, drink special and DJ all day.

Barley House

1261 West 6th Street, Cleveland

The green beer starts flowing at 7 a.m. with kegs and eggs. The parking lot party kicks off at noon.

Flat Iron Cafe

1114 Center St., Cleveland

The Flat Iron Cafe in the Flats opens at 7 a.m. for kegs and eggs. Live music from Donal O’Shaughnessy starts at 11 a.m. There’s also face painting, a shuttle to the parade, and an appearance by the Cleveland Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave., Cleveland

Enjoy a Conway’s Irish Ale when the doors open at 10 a.m. Shuttles downtown to the parade and live music.

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

The Harp opens at 8 a.m. Brunch until 10 a.m. There’s a $5 cover starting at 7 p.m.

Hofbrauhaus

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

Kegs and eggs starts at 8 a.m. and it’s right by the parade route.

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

The 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day party starts at 8:30 a.m. No cover charge and music all day.

Old Angle Tavern

1848 West 25th St., Cleveland

This Ohio City pub will open at 9 a.m. with an Irish breakfast buffet. Stop by for Irish food and bagpipers. But don’t expect any green beer.

Parnell’s Pub

2167 Lee Rd., Cleveland

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first 20 people get a T-shirt. Come in for a shot of whiskey.

P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub

17119 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

The doors open at 7 a.m. The first 100 customers get a commemorative T-shirt. Irish dancers and pipers all day.

The Treehouse

820 College Ave., Cleveland

This Tremont spot opens at 10 a.m. Come in for live music and corned beef. The second-floor bar will be open and the patio will be heated.

West Park Station

17015 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

The doors open at 6 a.m. and the first 50 people in the door get a free Irish breakfast. All-day entertainment, including step dancers, bagpipers, DJs and face painting.

Winking Lizard Tavern

811 Huron Rd. East and 1301 East 9th St., Cleveland

The two downtown Cleveland locations open at 8 a.m. Special St. Patrick’s Day menu available.