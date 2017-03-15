Cleveland officials to discuss safety plans for St. Patrick’s Day parade

CLEVELAND– City officials will discuss safety and security plans for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cleveland during a news conference on Wednesday.

The news conference begins at 1 p.m., and will include the Department of Public Safety, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Downtown Cleveland Alliance. (Check back to watch live.)

The parade route is slightly different from previous years now that Public Square is back open. It steps off at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street.