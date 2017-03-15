Cleveland musician pleads for car thieves to return drums, no questions asked

CLEVELAND – It took years for Cleveland musician Andrade Scovil to get the customized Sonor Drum set he always wanted.

“The best man in my wedding customized it for me,” Scovil told Fox 8 Wednesday. “I had it for five years. These drums meant everything to me.”

His daughter, Andradia, says he even has a tattoo of the drum set on his arm.

But the drums were stolen in an instant. Taken along with his car, when he stopped for gas on West 150th Street Sunday evening.

“They got in my car and took off, it was so quick,” Scovil said. “I chased after them but it didn’t work.”

He called police and filed a report.

Scovil, who has been a U.S. Postal Carrier for more than 30 years in the West Park area, is in the band Intrique.

He has also spent the last three days searching the city looking for his white Kia and his drums. “I keep thinking I will find the car sitting on some side street,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t really care about the car, but wants the drums.

“If someone will just give me back the drums, I will be very grateful, no questions asked,” Scovil said. If anyone has any information on the drums, please call Cleveland police First District detective bureau.