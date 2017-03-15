All dolled up for prom: Inside Revere High School’s Cinderella’s closet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TWP. Ohio - Senior prom should be a memorable, once in a lifetime, evening from every student's high school experience.

But Bonnie Simonelli of Revere Schools says many high school girls will choose not to go to their prom because of the cost.

Prom dresses, which are typically worn only once, often cost between one hundred and five hundred dollars each.

Revere High School along with their community partners, are trying to remove that barrier by collecting donated prom dresses and making them available free of charge to anyone who wants one with no strings attached.

The program, called Cinderella's Closet, was intended to collect 200 dresses.

In the week before they are given away the school has collected more than 500 dresses along with formal shoes, purses and accessories.

"I think that is part of paying it forward. It could be, like you said, a bad memory and they just don't want it around any more or it could be that you know they just really want to give back and give to somebody that can make their own memory out of the dress the next year," said Simonelli.

"We want to make it easy and not have any roadblocks to someone enjoying prom themselves and so if that resistance or that roadblock is affording a dress or affording a purse or shoes whatever we can do to help make that happen, so they have a clean dress they are proud of what they are wearing and have a great time," said Jason Long owner of Fussy Cleaners who has professionally cleaned and stored the dresses.

"You still have the pictures and also this kind of thing makes people feel good, whenever you give you always feel good and just to know that somebody else is going to feel how you felt that night which was gorgeous and pretty and you are having fun with your friends or you know your high school sweetheart its just something that is special," said Adrienne Chandler, an employee of Fussy Cleaners.

The dresses and accessories will be given away on Saturday, March 18 at Revere High School between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on a first come first served basis.

The school also intends to have a seamstress on hand offering to do small nip and tucks of dresses that may need some minor alterations.

"They could have had a great experience or their daughter could have had a wonderful time in that dress and now they have an opportunity to pass that excitement and that joy onto somebody else," said Long.​