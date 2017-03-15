Customers fight back when armed gunman tries to rob Cleveland bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Customers fight back.

A couple of regulars are being credited for taking down an armed gunman who was trying to rob a local bar.

It happened at the Brickhouse Bar on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say 31-year-old Kenneth Wheeler entered the bar with a gun and demanded that the bartender empty the cash register.

Then he started pointing his gun at the patrons.

"He looked at everybody, saying give me the money, give me the money," said Michael Gilbert, witness.

But according to the police report, Wheeler started waving his gun back and forth.

That's when two regular customers sitting at the bar saw an opportunity and took it.

"One tackled him to the ground. The other kicked the gun out of his hands. I don't know what happened after that, it went too fast. We just rushed him and I saw him go down," said Gilbert.

The two men held Wheeler down until police arrived.

They then returned the stolen money to the bartender.

Wheeler is now behind bars facing aggravated robbery charges.