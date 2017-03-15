× 70-pound popcorn ball returned to Chagrin Falls store

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — A symbolic staple has been returned to a local community.

Police in Chagrin Falls were investigating the theft of the 70-pound popcorn ball from the Popcorn Shop.

Employees said the popcorn ball had been sitting inside and outside the shop since New Year’s Eve and was outside when it vanished.

Wednesday, someone anonymously returned it. The owner said the huge popcorn ball was found sitting outside of the shop. There was no damage to it.

The ball is used during New Years’ festivities, as people gather around to watch the ball drop to ring in the New Year.

It’s valued at $700.00.

41.431133 -81.392087