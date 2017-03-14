Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon is coming to Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday July 28th, and you have a chance to win a pair of tickets! Just fill out the form below and you will be entered to win 1 of 4 pairs of tickets.
Win a Pair of Tickets to Ron White at the Rocksino!
-
It could be yours: Tickets for St. Jude Dream House on sale tomorrow
-
February 1, 2017
-
Family of special boy shares story 1 month before St. Jude Dream Home ticket sale kick-off
-
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Here is the number to call for tickets tomorrow
-
Find events in northeast Ohio for New Year’s Eve!
-
-
Fox Recipe Box: Homemade Dipping Sauces for Super Bowl Shrimp
-
One Powerball ticket hits $435M jackpot
-
2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Save the date for hottest ticket in town!
-
Second finalist announced in contest to win a 2-year lease on a Honda Civic
-
Indians pitchers, catchers report to spring training; Tribe hosting party in CLE to celebrate
-
-
Smile with confidence with Smiles by White
-
January 18, 2017
-
Turning a dream into reality: 2017 St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking