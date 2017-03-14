Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools Board of Education building goes up in flames

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The Willoughby Fire Department and several other Lake County fire departments are battling a fire at the Board of Education building on Ridge Road.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames on the third floor of the building.

After battling the flames from inside for about an hour and a half, firefighters were pulled from the building for safety reasons. They began a defensive attack from ladder trucks outside, firefighters said.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

South High School and Willoughby Middle Schools are also on the campus near the Board of Education building. There is no indication the fire spread to either of those buildings.

