Weather Outlook: Winter storm warnings, advisories

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter is not over yet. Warnings and advisories are in effect in Northeast Ohio until Wednesday.

Here is how it breaks down:

WINTER STORM WARNING:

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Ashtabula

Warning remains until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Summit

Stark

Wayne

Ashland

Portage

Medina

Carroll

Coshocton

Tuscarawas

Richland

Holmes

Trumbull

Crawford

Wyandot

Ottawa

The advisory lasts until Wednesday evening.

Believe it or not, the super-heavy snows will not be here in Ohio.

That will be up and down the east coast where Blizzard Warnings are in effect from Philadelphia to Boston. However, our snow will be more persistent and protracted over a 48 hour period: