Weather Outlook: Winter storm warnings, advisories

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter is not over yet. Warnings and advisories are in effect in Northeast Ohio until Wednesday.
Here is how it breaks down:
Cuyahoga
Geauga
Huron
Lake
Lorain
Ashtabula
Warning remains until Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.
Summit
Stark
Wayne
Ashland
Portage
Medina
Carroll
Coshocton
Tuscarawas
Richland
Holmes
Trumbull
Crawford
Wyandot
Ottawa
The advisory lasts until Wednesday evening.
Believe it or not, the super-heavy snows will not be here in Ohio.
That will be up and down the east coast where Blizzard Warnings are in effect from Philadelphia to Boston. However, our snow will be more persistent and protracted over a 48 hour period:
The east coast system will be the “main player.”
Winter storm warning is in effect for lakeshore counties east of Huron/Erie, and includes Geauga. A winter weather advisory is in effect farther south.
Here is our Fox 8-Day Forecast. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through the week. As we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day, there will be some moderation in temperature, hopefully keeping the parade in good stead.
