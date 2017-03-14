Weather Outlook: Winter storm warnings, advisories still in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several communities woke up to snow-covered backyards.

Depending on where you live, snowfall last night and this morning was between 1 and 4 inches with more falling as I type this.

That was round one with the main storm system.

Additional accumulations today.

Round 2 will be Lake Effect snow which will develop this evening and continue tonight/early Wednesday.

The winds will be out of the north/NNW which, given the gusty winds will produce streaks of snow that will stretch as far south as Akron. The coverage will be 50%.

Local snow streaks/lake effect will drop between 4-6″ of snow starting this evening through tomorrow morning. Some spots could see more.

Notice the low developing over Michigan. It tracks through northern Ohio which will enhance lake effect snow this evening/early tonight

Additional accumulations in spots through noon tomorrow.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay colder than normal through the week. As we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day, there will be some moderation in temperature, hopefully keeping the parade in good stead.