Watch: Snow buries Gumby and Mr. Bill in timelapse video

APALACHIN, NY– This week’s Nor’easter dumped several inches of snow in parts of New York.

Meteorologist Ron Murphy recorded the “Pi Day” storm from multiple angles on his deck in Apalachin. He even set up little scenes with Mr. Bill from “Saturday Night Live,” a Christmas tree, and Gumby and Pokey figurines.

The snow begins shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. About two hours later, the clock is completely covered.

As of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Murphy had documented more than 20 inches of snow.

Ok, back to the weather. If curious, this is the snow on a concrete slab in the back.

~22" of snow. #blizzard2017 #PiDayStorm pic.twitter.com/VovH1275wy — ron murphy (@isixtyfive) March 14, 2017