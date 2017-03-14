Thousands of flights are delayed, canceled due to winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are thousands of delays and cancellations across the country due to the winter storm.

Most of them are out of New York City's three major airports -- and they are trickling down to other locations.

Because of the storm, some airlines will let you rebook even if your flight is not canceled. Others are waiving rebooking fees for fliers.

For a list of flight arrivals at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, click here.

For a list of departures at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, click here.