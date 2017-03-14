Study: Most shoppers use grocery coupons

A new study shows most shoppers use coupons at the grocery store.

According to the 2017 Coupon Intelligence Report, nine out of 10 shoppers said they use coupons when they buy groceries.

15% of shoppers said they always use coupons. That’s up from 10% in 2016.

More than half of shoppers — 64% — said they use coupons “very often” or “sometimes.” That’s about the same as the year before.

Fewer people said they “rarely” or “never” use coupons.

According to the report, millennials are most likely to use coupons. 94% said they use coupons. That’s up 6% from the year earlier.

Most people prefer to get their coupons in the mail or newspaper. Smartphones are the least favorite way to get coupons.

