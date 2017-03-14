Statewide Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old boy, suspect considered armed and dangerous

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old baby reportedly taken by his father in Fulton County.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect, James Christopher Ramey, 27, is considered armed and dangerous. The incident took place in the 900 block of Ferwood in Delta, Ohio, at just after 5 a.m.

It’s not know in which direction they are traveling or what their vehicle looks like.

Winston Ramey, 10 months, has brown hair and brown eyes. James Christopher Ramey is described as being 6′ tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He also has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-AMBER-OH, 911 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 419-335-4010.