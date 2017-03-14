Snowy footprints lead police to smash and grab suspects

CLEVELAND – Mother Nature got the assist in the arrest of two men suspected of an ATM smash and grab attempt at a CVS Pharmacy in Cleveland.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Cleveland police officer Scott Sistek was called to the pharmacy in the 4200 block of Pearl Road. He found a running, empty U-Haul van that had been driven through the wall of the store.

He also found a set of footprints in the newly fallen snow. Sistek followed them away from the scene, all the while broadcasting his location to fellow officers. He was joined by Patrol Officers Jerry Krakowski, Brandon Greear, David Gallagher and Ryan Miranda, who also began following the footprints.

They eventually lead to an address on Broadview were they found 2 men trying to hide in a backyard. The pair tried to run again. One, Leonard Cottrell, 18, of Garfield Heights was immediately captured. The second, Jesse Cunard, 27, of Cleveland, was located hiding in a garbage.

After talking to CVS security, officers were able to determine that these were the two suspects that had fled the scene of the smash and grab. They are being held on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.