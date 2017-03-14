Round two: tracking lake effect snow for the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Several communities woke up to snow-covered backyards.

Obviously, more has fallen since then. That was round one with the main storm system. Additional accumulations are expected of 2-4″+ from lake-effect that is already in the process of falling. This round 2 will be Lake Effect snow will continue through early Wednesday. The winds will be out of the N/NNW which will be the culprit for streaks of snow that will stretch as far south as Akron. The coverage will be ~50%. Local snow streaks/lake effect will drop between 4-6″ of snow starting this evening through tomorrow morning with localized higher amounts.

Notice the low developing over Michigan. It tracks through northern Ohio which will enhance lake effect snow this evening/early tonight

Additional accumulations in spots through noon tomorrow.

8-Day Forecast. Temperatures will stay colder than normal through the week. As we near St. Patrick’s Day, there will be some moderation in temperature.