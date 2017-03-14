Roads getting worse as lake effect snow moves into NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As the March snowstorm continued into its second day in northeast Ohio, lake effect snow became more and more of an issue.

At around 10:30 on Tuesday evening, I90 at Dead Man's Curve was closed due to an accident. I90 further east, toward Euclid and Route 2, was also experiencing hazardous road conditions.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in place through Wednesday evening.

