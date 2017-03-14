Ohio lags behind other states for using cameras in plow trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team found other states are far ahead of Ohio with the use of cameras in plows, something the Department of Transportation is testing to help clear the roads of snow and ice.

On Tuesday, for the first time, the I-Team got a look at live video feeds from some plow trucks in Summit County. On Monday, we showed you still photos sent back by other trucks every 5 minutes.

ODOT managers can use those video feeds and pictures to get a better look at road conditions and decide if more plows should be deployed in a particular area. For example, one video feed showed a plow on Interstate 77 with steady snow falling. But just miles away, another plow drove on wet roads and pushed snow off the berm.

While Ohio is testing the use of the cameras, the I-Team found other states already putting video and pictures from plow trucks online. We learned Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota doing it.

For instance, in Iowa, a driver can see a map of where state plows are and then click on that location to see a picture of recent road conditions.

ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs said you may see that here, but someday, not clear when.

"We're really in the research phases of this technology right now. Analyzing what benefit does it brings to the department and also, how can we use it to benefit the taxpayers of Ohio, too," Kovacs said.

Cameras have been placed in 180 ODOT plows across the state, a fraction of the force. ODOT said the agency will likely discuss how and whether to expand the program after the snow season has ended.