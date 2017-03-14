× North Ridgeville dad arrested after daughter eats marijuana-laced candy

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– A 34-year-old North Ridgeville father was arrested on several charges after police say his 5-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital unresponsive and found to have a high level of THC in her system.

Nicholas Hall was arrested Monday and released on bond. He is due in court soon.

He faces several charges including child endangering.

Police say that on March 7, the girl ingested a gummy-type candy that was laced with marijuana. It is not known how the child got the candy.

Family members noticed the child was unresponsive and took her to the hospital.

Detectives say the child is okay and Children Services was notified of the incident.