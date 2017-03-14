Missing: Angel Levy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Angel Levy, 32, was last seen on March 6. He was wearing a black fitted hat, a gray and blue jacket, black sweatpants and a gray sweater.

He is 5'11" with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a piercing on his bottom lip and tattoos on both eyebrows. He has a scorpion tattoo on his neck and a tear drop below his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

