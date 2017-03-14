× March 14, 2017

St. Patrick’s Day with Parnell’s Pub

We toasted to St. Patrick’s Day with the help of Declan Synnott from Parnell’s Pub! There are two locations – downtown Cleveland and Cleveland Heights.

www.facebook.com/ParnellsPubAtPlayhouseSquare/

www.facebook.com/parnellspub/

Wayne Newton comes to Cleveland!

Wayne Newton is bringing his Vegas show to Northeast Ohio. He’ll be at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park March 25th. We got a sneak peek at what you can expect. A limited number of tickets are available.

www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Vacation Savings

Set sail and save big! Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off. Depending on which room you book, you can save even more. Reach out to Canary Travel for details.

www.CanaryTravel.com

Lusso Cosmetics

It’s time to go back to the basics with your make up routine! Natalie stopped by the studio of local artist Lou McClung. He’s located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

www.LussoCosmetics.com

Northcoast Corn Creations

It’s gourmet popcorn for a good cause! Buffalo breath, salt and vinegar, caramel apple and many more unique flavors! Northcoast Corn Creations is located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Willoughby. Make sure you also ask about the gourmet dog treats.

www.northcoastcorn.com

www.facebook.com/accesstreats

The Harp Irish Pub and Restaurant

Executive chef Joe Nagy from The Harp stopped by the studio to make a traditional Irish Sheppard’s pie. The Harp is located on Detroit Road in Cleveland.

www.the-harp.com

I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama

Custom cars, motorcycles, hot rods, boats and more! This weekend is the Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama at the I-X Center in Cleveland. The show starts Friday. Kids under 12 are FREE.

www.pistonpowershow.com