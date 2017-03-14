Lorain County Judge helps save overdose victim, right in her driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - Most judges will often give someone a second chance, but for one judge that second chance was literally a life-saver. A local drug court judge helped revive a man who was dying from a drug overdose.

Domestic Relations Judge Sherry Glass oversees Lorain County's Family Drug Court. But no decision has been as life changing as the one she made Monday evening.

"Constantly thinking if I don't move fast enough, if I don't do this right, he's gonna die," the judge told Fox 8.

Judge Glass says around 5:15 she had just arrived home from work when someone started banging on her door.

"I started going towards it 'cause then I hear pounding, pounding and yelling, pounding the doorbell...is there a sheriff here, is there a sheriff here, my friend's dying, my friend's dying, he needs help," she recalled.

The judge's husband is a Lorain County sheriff's deputy and his cruiser was parked in their driveway. She believes that's why the driver stopped at the house.

"He's not home, but I know he has Narcan in his cruiser, I call him, I said please don't ask a lot of questions, someone's dying in our front yard," she said.

Judge Glass says her husband told her where to find the Narcan and quickly told her how to use it.

"I could see the passenger was slumped over and his face was just gray...administered the Narcan in his nostrils and I just thought, you know, it's too late, I didn't say that, but he looked dead," said the judge.

Both she and the friend had already dialed 911. Paramedics and deputies arrived and gave the victim two more doses,which woke him up.

"I remember one of the deputies kind of hunched over, leaning over him saying...that's why you don't do drugs, that's why you don't do drugs and said 'man you were dead, do you understand you were dead?" she said.

Judge Glass says the experience will help her relate better to the people who stand before her.

"I don't think it'll change the way I rule from the bench or anything along those lines, but it's definitely an eye-opening experience," said the judge.