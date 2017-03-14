LIVE VIDEO: Tuesday March 14, April’s baby is ‘very active this evening’

HARPURSVILLE, NY – April and her friends have spent the day getting snowed on, thanks to the March snowstorm that is blanketing the east coast. Luckily, all is warm and cozy in her pen.

Staff reports tonight that the baby is very active Tuesday night and that all of April’s physical signs point to the end of the pregnancy!

Her keepers are staying the night at Animal Adventure Park, and there are plans in place to get all the necessary humans to April if the baby comes during the storm.

