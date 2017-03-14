LIVE VIDEO: ‘She has fooled us before,’ staff says as April shows ‘significant changes’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April’s keepers and vets said late Monday that she continues to make significant changes.

But they cautioned, “She has fooled us before.”

According to a Facebook post by the Animal Adventure Park, April’s back end has become “significantly larger and relaxed” with “motion and pulsing” in the area. There was also “discharge” observed.

“Ladies and gentlemen – we are close,” the post said.

“We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.

The park said, “We can simply suggest staying tuned into the feed, subscribing to the youtube channel, and also our FB notifications. We will do everything in our power to keep you posted.”