LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe showing significant changes

HARPURSVILLE, New York-All eyes remain glued to April. The Animal Adventure Park, where April lives, noted on their Facebook page, that behavior observed around 4 a.m. Tuesday warranted a check of her condition.

Overnight, her keepers said her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area have been noted and discharge observed.

According to the keepers, they believe we are close.

They are not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.

The park continues to ask for everyone’s patience as they continue to monitor April’s progress.

