Legalized medical marijuana in Ohio: What will change?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are still a number of ifs, but legalized medical marijuana in Ohio holds the potential to have a profound impact on many people's lives in many different ways.

Technically, marijuana is still a schedule 1 drug -- meaning the feds see it as an addictive substance that has no medical value, but it's now legal for medical purposes in Ohio.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil reports there is a little known legal twist that might make pot very attractive to many people who suffer from chronic pain.

**Watch Bill's report above; read more on medical marijuana, here**