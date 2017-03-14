Lake effect snow takes over as winter warnings, advisories remain in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We have now moved into the “lake effect” phase of the long-winded wintry blast.

The traditional snowbelt communities, both primary and secondary, will see the potential for significant additional accumulations in the magenta Winter Storm Warning area:

Here’s a look at the potential additional snowfall tonight and early Wednesday:

As of 10 PM, the main band of heavy snow is in eastern Cuyahoga and northern Summit Counties, but may easily drift anywhere inside the warning area tonight and early Wednesday:

By Thursday, the sun returns and temperatures slowly moderate.