× I-Team: First internal discipline handed out in Tamir Rice case

CLEVELAND, Ohio– The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned of the first internal discipline handed out in connection with the deadly Cleveland Police shooting of Tamir Rice.

A dispatcher has been suspended 8 days.

A patrol officer who had been working off-duty has been suspended 2 days.

The officer who fired the shot, Timothy Loehmann, has not had his hearing yet. And no decision has been handed out regarding any punishment for his partner, Frank Garmback, who drove the patrol car to the scene.

In November 2014, police shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. They say he had an airsoft pistol that looked like a powerful handgun, and they say as officers approached, he reached into his waistband.

Dispatcher Constance Hollinger has been suspended for not relaying to officers that a caller had said the gun may be a fake and the suspect may be a juvenile.

William Cunningham received a two-day suspension for working secondary employment without permission at the rec center where the shooting happened. And, police say he turned in an “untruthful” report.

The family of Tamir Rice has called for the officers involved in the shooting to be fired.

Continuing coverage, here.