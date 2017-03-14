I-71 North closed after truck rolls over during winter storm

MONTVILLE, Ohio — A portion of I-71 Northbound is closed after a tractor trailer rolled over during the winter storm.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The Montville Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Medina Township Fire Department also responded.

It was snowing at the time of the crash, but investigators have not yet determined a cause.

The driver was injured when the cab of the truck rolled down an embankment. The driver was taken to Medina General Hospital. The driver’s identity and condition were unknown.

I-71 Northbound is closed between I-76 and State Route 18.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

