Hungry? It’s ‘National Pi Day’ — and there’s a list of freebies, discounts to celebrate

Math lovers: Get excited! Today is National Pi Day.

That’s not pie as in dessert. But as in the math symbol — the Greek letter Pi.

Keeping it simple, it’s 3.14 — like March 14.

But PiDay.org says people have calculated pi to more than 1 trillion digits beyond the decimal point. Some people challenge themselves to memorize as many of those numbers past the decimal point as they can.

Others — they look for deals!

— Bakers Square: Take $2 off pie orders. The double crust fruit pi will include the mathematical pi symbol on the crust.

— Blaze Pizza: Land any pizza pie for $3.14.

— Boston Market: Free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

— Hungry Howies: Purchase any Howie Bread and get a medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14.

— Villa Italian Kitchen: Get a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.

— Whole Foods: Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large ‘Take & Bake’ pizza.