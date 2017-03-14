Group tries to steal ID printers from Akron BMV

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is looking for the three suspects who broke into a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the BMV on Wolf Ledges Parkway. Akron police said the suspects tried to take the identification printers, but were unable to remove them.

They fled in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should call Det. Bassett at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspects, do not attempt to approach them. Immediately call 911.