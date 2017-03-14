Live blog: Winter storm prompts traffic troubles, snow emergencies, parking bans

Parking bans and snow emergencies have been issued in several cities due to the winter storm that’s moving through the area.

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

Ashland County: A Level 1 Snow Advisory is in effect for Ashland County.

Huron County: A Level 2 Snow Advisory is in effect for Huron County



PARKING BANS:

Hudson: 2 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chester Township: until further notice

Lorain: Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.

Newburgh Heights: Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.

North Olmsted: until Tuesday morning

Painesville: until further notice

Ravenna: Midnight until Wednesday at noon.

Seven Hills: noon on Monday until further notice

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain and Ashtabula counties beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until Wednesday evening. Heavy snow, in excess of 8-12 inches, could accumulate over the course of the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will begin this afternoon and increase in intensity this evening into Tuesday morning.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all other counties in northern Ohio. The advisory remains active until Wednesday evening.

