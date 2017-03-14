Children run for help as aunt overdoses at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed with two children in her home.

It happened on Kipling Street in Akron at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Akron police said two girls noticed their aunt, 47-year-old Lisa. M. Thompson, had overdosed. The nieces, ages 10 and 4, ran to an nearby family member’s house to get help.

Officers and paramedics arrived and gave Thompson three doses of Narcan, a heroin antidote. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thompson was charged with two counts of endangering children. According to police, this is the fourth time she’s overdosed since July 1.